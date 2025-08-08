Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 185,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 2,685.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,706,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a $0.1266 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

