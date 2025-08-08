Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 31,042 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 30,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $226,837.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,837.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PML stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.