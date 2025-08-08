Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 263,995 NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,276,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 923,898 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 22.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 846,937 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,075,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 345,489 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. NextDecade Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

