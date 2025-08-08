Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,754 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in LKQ were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 617.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 126.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 12.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 25.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in LKQ by 23.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. LKQ Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.92.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

