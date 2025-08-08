Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $123.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $139.26 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $109,837,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,944,405 shares in the company, valued at $741,802,299.95. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,443,742 shares of company stock worth $395,523,885. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.