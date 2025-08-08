Citizens Jmp Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Snap has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,357,154.20. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $1,010,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,348,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,761,811.10. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,802 shares of company stock worth $5,813,801 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 154,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

