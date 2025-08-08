Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Up 1.2%

GLW stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock worth $7,836,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 521,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 730,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.