Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $151.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

