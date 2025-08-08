Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

