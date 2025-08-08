DA Davidson Analysts Give Trex (NYSE:TREX) a $65.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Trex Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,404 shares of company stock worth $333,842 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 137.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.