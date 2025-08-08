DA Davidson Reiterates $65.00 Price Target for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $65.00 price target by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley raised shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.14. 218,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,402. Trex has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,404 shares of company stock worth $333,842 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,297,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,014 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,505,000 after buying an additional 523,113 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126,441 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 939,960 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

