Desjardins Has Negative Estimate for TELUS FY2025 Earnings

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on T. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$24.50 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.18.

T stock opened at C$22.09 on Thursday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$19.10 and a 1 year high of C$23.43. The company has a market cap of C$33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4163 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.11%.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

