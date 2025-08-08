Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 5th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, and Rocket Companies are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core operations involve creating, distributing or monetizing content through digital channels—such as streaming platforms, social networks, online gaming and digital advertising. Investing in these equities offers exposure to trends in user engagement, subscription growth, ad‐revenue models and evolving content‐delivery technologies. Their market performance is often driven by metrics like active user counts, average revenue per user and content licensing deals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.88. 1,626,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,277. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840,541. The company has a market cap of $280.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 14,347,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,009,001. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.56 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

