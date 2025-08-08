Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $19.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

