Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,338,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after buying an additional 80,351 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $46.83 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

