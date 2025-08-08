ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $198.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.23.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

