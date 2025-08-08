Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Down 2.9%

SNAP stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $591,378.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,230.50. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,357,154.20. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $422,049,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Snap by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after buying an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.