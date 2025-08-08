Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.
Snap Stock Down 2.9%
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $591,378.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,230.50. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,357,154.20. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $422,049,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Snap by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after buying an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
