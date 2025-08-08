Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

