Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 8,154.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after acquiring an additional 961,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 447,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 279,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

