Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,273,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,004,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,815,000 after buying an additional 850,217 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,719,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,981,000 after buying an additional 645,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,467,000 after acquiring an additional 564,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 561,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.