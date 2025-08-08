Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,056,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 708,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 810,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,155,000 after acquiring an additional 485,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $37.39 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,091.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

