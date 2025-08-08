Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 27,036 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 264.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Xometry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth $420,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 6,381.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 259.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Xometry Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of XMTR opened at $43.08 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $302,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,908.78. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

