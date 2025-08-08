Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,531,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 261,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 145,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 133,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 259,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $20.41 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $624.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 372,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,840.74. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. UBS Group raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Fulgent Genetics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

