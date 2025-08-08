Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 4,384,624 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,701,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,595,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.