Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 689,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at $5,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $88,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,745.32. This trade represents a 23.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.44. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

