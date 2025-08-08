Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 5,181 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after buying an additional 2,747,848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,817,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,494,000 after buying an additional 1,159,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,325,000 after acquiring an additional 661,000 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

