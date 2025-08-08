Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 89,000 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 54.4% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 1,930.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.