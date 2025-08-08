Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Landstar System by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.70 and a 1-year high of $196.86.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

