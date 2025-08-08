Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alerus Financial worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 276,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 363,617 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 169,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,598 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.70%.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

