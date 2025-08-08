Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 991,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 9.9%

PBH opened at $67.71 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

