Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $194.68 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $202.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day moving average is $179.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

