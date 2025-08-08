Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Aramark by 82.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.33. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

