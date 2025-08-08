Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AXOS FINANCIAL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,464,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 143,474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 8,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 117,012 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 1,619.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 111,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 81,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AX opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. AXOS FINANCIAL had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AXOS FINANCIAL declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXOS FINANCIAL in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

