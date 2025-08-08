Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 5.5%

LSCC stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 264.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

