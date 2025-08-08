Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Consolidated Water worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 160,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $460.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

