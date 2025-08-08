Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp (IN) alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Down 1.2%

HBNC stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.