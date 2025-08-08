Federated Hermes Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

