Federated Hermes Inc. Has $630,000 Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $831.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

