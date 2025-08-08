Federated Hermes Inc. Has $652,000 Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $99.53 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $156.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

