Federated Hermes Inc. Has $667,000 Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $26.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,773 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $344,187.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,343.57. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,016.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,995.91. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

