Federated Hermes Inc. Has $693,000 Stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,561,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 445,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Toro by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 373,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $73.45 on Friday. Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

