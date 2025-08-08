Federated Hermes Inc. Has $773,000 Stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 159.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 154.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

