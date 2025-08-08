Federated Hermes Inc. Has $774,000 Holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Middleby by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Middleby by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280,110.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,069,737.02. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 437,910 shares of company stock worth $65,243,811 over the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $120.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The Middleby Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.09 and a twelve month high of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.