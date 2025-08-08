Federated Hermes Inc. Has $876,000 Position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $46.91.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

