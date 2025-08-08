Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,326.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,788,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,306,000 after purchasing an additional 135,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,531,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 301,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 3.5%

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $48,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 154,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,227.24. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

