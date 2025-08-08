Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,547 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.0%

HQY opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

