Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 15,641 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1,369.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 736,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Paper by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -481.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

