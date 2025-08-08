Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,894 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ringcentral by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ringcentral by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ringcentral by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of RNG opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -207.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Insider Activity at Ringcentral

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,916. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 29,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $774,834.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 352,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,018.88. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Ringcentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

