Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

