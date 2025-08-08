Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,680,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,950,000 after purchasing an additional 497,348 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 339,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $14,800,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.